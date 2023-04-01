Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal is still recovering from shoulder injury; Entrepreneur spotted with arm sling

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. While the show was loved by the audience for the interesting pitches and business ideas that the pitchers made, viewers also enjoyed the bonding between the Sharks, their occasional banter, and their response to the pitchers. Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on the show and is now a known face owing to the popularity of the show. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com.

Anupam Mittal suffered a shoulder injury

The Shark took to his social media last week to share with his followers that he underwent surgery. Sharing a video where Anupam is seen in a shoulder brace, he wrote, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.”

Fans wished the entrepreneur a speedy recovery. Aman Gupta of Boat Lifestyle also commented, “Take care Broski.” Some also took a sarcastic dig and wrote, “I thought Sharks didn’t have bones.” Fans got a health update as Anupam was recently spotted at the Air India Sports Club. He was in shoulder support which showed that he is still recovering. The entrepreneur was seen in a blue jacket with a tee shirt underneath and blue denims.

About Anupam Mittal:

Anupam Mittal is a successful Indian businessman and entrepreneur who is the owner of People Group. After completing his MBA from Boston College, Massachusetts, he started working at MicroStrategy as a Product Manager. Anupam's journey has been difficult and at the same time inspiring. In the year 1997, Anupam Mittal founded the popular platform Shaadi.com. The company has succeeded in establishing its presence with more than 30 million active users present on the platform. He is married to actress Anchal Kumar.