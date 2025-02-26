Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh trade business for Bollywood moves; WATCH
Shark Tank India 4 panelists Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh surprise fans with a fun dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve.
The judges of Shark Tank India 4, known for their sharp business insights and intense debates on the show, recently showcased a different side of their personalities. Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh proved that their bond extends beyond the boardroom as they danced together in a fun video.
On February 25, Anupam Mittal shared an Instagram post featuring himself and his fellow sharks grooving to the Bollywood hit Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Instead of simply walking into the studio, the group made a lively enter, dancing to the iconic song originally performed by Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta. Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat, carried a speaker from his brand on his shoulder as he grooved with the others. The video is uploaded with the caption, "Oh jeez."
Watch Anupam Mittal's video here:
As the video continued, the judges fully embraced the fun, showing off their dance moves. Anupam even took it a step further, dancing on top of a table while the others enjoyed themselves on a sofa.
Fans quickly reacted to the entertaining clip, flooding the comments with praise and humor. One user wrote, "Anupam and Namita can easily rock Bollywood too!" Another joked, "Pov when royalty and equity dono mil gyi ek hi deal main." Mittal even replied to most comments. As one user wrote, "Never seen mittal sahab that happy," the Shark replied, "I am khush, khush."
Talking about Shark Tank India 4, it premiered on January 6 on Sony LIV. Returning sharks of this season's panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO). Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce, is the new face of Shark Tank India 4.
