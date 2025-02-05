Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal REACTS to Arjun Kapoor’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi promo: ‘I couldn’t stop…’
Shark Tank India 4 panelist Anupam Mittal recently watched the promo of Arjun Kapoor starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Read on to know how he reacted.
Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal is one of the most popular sharks, both onscreen as well as off the camera. The entrepreneur maintains an active presence on social media and often shares his thoughts on active trends and current affairs. Recently, Mittal took to social media to share his reaction after watching the promo of the upcoming film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
On February 5, Anupam Mittal took to X and wrote that he was entertained seeing the promo of Arjun Kapoor starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The Shark Tank India 4 panelist wrote, “Somebody in office just showed me the promo of Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ & I couldn’t stop guffawing. Masst Shaadi fun hai.”
Check out Anupam Mittal’s post below:
Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is an upcoming film starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Dino Morea, among others. It will be released on February 21. The trailer was released a few days ago.
For the uninitiated, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, has been associated with Shark Tank India since the first season. Throughout his stint in the last 4 seasons, he has made some interesting deals, and most pitchers want to make a deal with him.
Besides him, Shark Tank India 4’s panel features Amanm Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl, and Peyush Bansal.
On the other hand, Mittal recently shared his opinion on the Union Budget 2025. He noted how this budget brings notable changes for the middle class. Mittal claimed the new tax regime would make India income-tax-free. "Turns out that almost 90% tax-filers in India have an income below 13 lacs p.a., meaning out of 140 cr people, only 1 cr will pay income tax this year, effectively making India income-tax-free," wrote the Shaadi.com founder.
