Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover on why he returned to Delhi from Mumbai: 'Madhuri had a miscarriage and..'

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer Grover may not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat.

Recently, Ashneer Grover attended an event in the city where he spilled beans on his career began, his childhood days, how he met his wife Madhuri, and how they got married. Ashneer also revealed what made him leave Mumbai and why he decided to return to Delhi. Speaking about it the former Shark Tank India judge revealed that while he was working in Kotak, he was living along with his wife Madhuri, and they used to adjust the salary. He added that even when his parents came to Mumbai to spend time with them, they would return to Delhi in two or three days and taunt him about living in a small house.

Ashneer mentioned that in two years even they started missing their family, and it became difficult to stay away from them. He further revealed that his wife Madhuri then had a miscarriage, and she went back to Delhi while he stayed in Mumbai. Ashneer added that he went to the office and told them about it, and they allowed him to shift back to Delhi. He mentioned that he never came back to Mumbai and only kept giving reasons in his office. "One day, there was a do-or-die moment where I decided to quit Kotak," concluded Ashneer.

Ashneer Grover's journey in Shark Tank India 1:

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Though Ashneer's absence is immensely missed in the show's second season, the former shark has managed to stay connected to his fans by appearing on talk shows and podcasts and sharing his side of the story on several topics.