Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover reveals ‘all the sharks came on the show to get famous’

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover appeared for a chat with a crowd full of students and spoke about his fellow ‘sharks’ on the popular reality show. He said that contrary to what the other sharks have claimed about why they agreed to participate in the show, they all did it because they wanted to get famous.

Shark Tank India was a show that invested in business ideas put forth by young minds. It premiered on 20 December 2021. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors, who acted as judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business. The sharks of Shark Tank India season 1 were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal , Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. These judges collaborated for the first time and became quite popular with the show.

Shark Tank India, is a spinoff to the popular American reality show. Ashneer was joined on the panel by Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ Vinita Singh, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar.

During the chat, shared on the Master’s Union YouTube channel, Ashneer was asked what motivated him to do the show. He said that it wasn’t a difficult decision to make and that he was encouraged to take the plunge by his wife, who he said enjoys glamour.

He said that he doesn’t do drugs, drink or smoke; but fame has an intoxication. He added that it gives you a high and it’s something that, so far at least, he can manage, and likes. He added that a lot of people will claim that they’re working for the betterment of the nation, and that’s all nonsense.

He further added, “Even if you talk to all the sharks, they’ll make tall claims about different reasons why they did the show. I’ll tell you right now, all the sharks came on the show to get famous. Because they’re all educated, they’ve all started businesses, what is there for self-actualisation? Fame, right? That’s what they all came for.” He feels there is no need to bring nation and entrepreneurship into it.

He furthered that chasing fame isn’t anything to feel ashamed about, because they’re all doing it for the right reasons. “You’re not getting famous for the way you look, you’re getting famous because somewhere there is appreciation for what you’ve done.”

In the past, some sharks have said that they became a part of the show to tell the world that entrepreneurship is a viable career option, especially for women. The second season of the show has been announced.

Also read- Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover meets Sunil Grover; Quips '2 of the most entertaining Grovers ever'