Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover takes dig at admissions in nursery schools; 'If seats were auctioned..'

Shark Tank India season 1’s popular judge Ashneer Grover is known for his eccentric opinions on social issues and relatable topics on his social media. He recently made a lot of headlines by choosing to end rumors surrounding him of being the least active investor on Shark Tank India. Now Grover has again grabbed the limelight with his yet another opinion on social media as he compared admissions in nursery schools with expensive IPL auctions.

Ashneer Grover takes a dig at nursery school admissions

Ashneer Grover took to his Twitter account this morning and talked about how difficult it is to get toddlers admission in a private nursery school in Delhi comparing it with the IIT entrance exams. He even went on to say that IPL auctions will become higher with the selling of nursery school seats. The Shark Tank India fame tweeted, “If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country. It is tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission to Nursery in your preferred private school than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in the last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply.

Take a look at the tweet here

Netizens too decided to give their opinions on this tweet. A user wrote,”I have said this on several occasions there are consultants flourishing on the ideas of facilitating admissions. It has taken away the profitability and prospects of new branches of schools. Another user wrote, “I wonder why parents go for these hi-fi 5-star schools only because of peer pressure. There is no exact success rate for these schools. They have not produced any Nobel Prize winners or Olympic gold medalists.”Another user wrote, “I really do not understand why people are not opting for homeschooling.”

Earlier Grover had also tweeted to shut rumors about him being the least active investor on Shark Tank India by showing a detailed chart of the business deals he closed on the show. The 41-year-old had said, “I invested Rs 2.95 crores, 11 deals on the show which makes me the second highest deployer after Namita Thapar who was highest in terms of percentage closure. We both are top 2 in terms of absolute deals completed and commitment invested.”

More about Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the former founder of the company Bharat Pe. He rose to fame with his unfiltered opinions on Shark Tank India which was often dismissed as rude and arrogant. In the show, he became famous for his one-liner, Tera Doglapan nikalta Hu (I will bring out your hypocrisy)

