Shark Tank India's former judge Ashneer Grover shares PHOTO with wife; Looks stylish

BharatPe’s former managing director Ashneer Grover , who earned a lot of fame after Shark Tank India recently shared a love-filled picture with wifey, Madhuri Jain. Ashneer is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from his professional as well as personal life. His fans are very quick to share their reactions on the former judge’s every social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashneer uploaded a glamorous picture with wifey and captioned it as “LOVE”. In the picture, the couple looked glamorous as they posed for a photo and it looks like they were attending a function. Ashneer was seen in a full-suited attire, whereas Madhuri on the other hand looked stunning in a saree.

As soon as he shared the picture, his fans were quick to jump into thecomment section and it got flooded with reactions and emojis in no time. As Ashneer was missing from the poster of Shark Tank India 2, a section of users was seen asking him to return back. Well just like them, we also want him to judge the show once again.

Ashneer’s ongoing case

For the unversed, Ashneer and his wife along with other family members received notices and summonses from the Delhi High Court, preventing them from speaking negatively about the fintech company, BharatPe. However, Ashneer took a dig at media for selling the same story through his recent tweet.

Check out the tweet here