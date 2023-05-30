Shark Tank India's judge Anupam Mittal’s father passes away

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal is one of the most popular sharks of Shark Tank India and is now a known face owing to the popularity of the show. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Recently, he took to social media to share with his fans and followers that his father passed away.

Anupam Mittal's father passes away

Anupam Mittal's father Gopal Krishna Mittal passed away recently. On Monday, Anupam Mittal's wife Anchal Kumar posted a throwback picture on her Instagram account where the entire family is seen posing together. The photo seems to be clicked on any family occasion. Anupam reposted the photo and the caption for it reads, “Shine on Us Daddy.” Anupam always stated that he's a family man and was close to his dad. In one of the episodes of Shark Tank India, the entrepreneur recalled how his father inspired him with his journey. Recalling one memory, he shared that his father was in the handloom business and a young Anupam would hold his father's finger and see the looms. It was back then that the seed of entrepreneurship was planted in his mind.

On Father's Day last year, Anupam uploaded a photo of his father cutting a cake with his daughter Alyssa. He wrote in the caption, "Father to 3 … @shilpamittal02 @vandana.a and me … but ‘daddy’ to everybody. Happy Father’s day dad … your big-heartedness & generosity without expecting or even accepting gratitude in return, is truly inspirational & humbling. Hope I can be as giving some day"

