Shark Tank India's judge Vineeta Singh reveals she had a 'panic attack' while swimming; Namita Thapar REACTS

Vineeta Singh is a popular Indian businesswoman, who is the CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics Corp. It is one of the most successful and popular cosmetic brands in India, which focuses solely on Indian skin tone. Vineeta came into the limelight with the show Shark Tank India. It is India’s first-ever show that is for aspiring entrepreneurs. In the show, the sharks invested in the business ideas they found feasible and potentially sound. Vineeta was one of the sharks aka investors for the season. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the entrepreneur took to her social media handle to share her ‘painful’ swimming experience and penned a long note about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vineeta shared a series of from the day she participated in a triathlon. In one picture, she can be seen in the water, intently observing ahead. In another, she was seen posing with her husband and two kids. While sharing the pictures, she revealed that she had a panic attack while swimming and called it her painful experience. She wrote ‘I’ve always struggled with swimming & unfortunately all triathlons start with swims, that too in open waters. Last weekend’s at Shivaji Triathlon was one of my hardest ever. A windy, choppy lake resulting in a panic attack that lasted almost an hour! In spite of all the pep talk from Sham & Kaushik, I couldn’t breathe, so asked them to carry on. Got on the rescue boat & decided to quit. The idea of quitting was painful but Shivaji Lake looked like the kind of beast I had no courage to tackle that morning..’

Vinneta further added ‘Looking back, this race I wasn’t mentally as strong as I could’ve been. Mental strength like other muscles needs regular training. The visualising, the breath-work, the positive thinking could’ve started earlier, but one learns more on tough days & I’m grateful. While most people had finished the race by 10:30am, I was still finishing my run at 12:20 & yet there were 100 Navy soldiers cheering in the heat. God bless the whole unit at INS Shivaji. I came back & told my children: Mama finished last today, but mama didn’t quit.’ As soon as she shared the post, netizens flooded the comment section and called her brave and strong. However, Vineeta’s Shark Tank co-judge Namita Thapar also reacted to the post and wrote ‘What an inspiring story, so beautifully narrated, you go girl.’

Here’s the post