Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar discusses difficulties juggling work and personal life: ‘I have been taunted by…’

Namita Thapar has earned a huge fanbase after her appearance as a judge on Shark Tank India. However, with fame comes criticism. While the boss lady has been applauded for being vocal about and clear with her views on the popular show, she has also faced trolling for running an inherited business.

Besides this, Namita has always been accused of leaving aside her family duties and taking up entrepreneurship. In her latest appearance on the Karishma Tanna podcast, Namita spilled the beans on how she juggles work and life. She also revealed receiving harsh comments every time she tries to balance family life and work commitments.

Namita Thapar recalls being taunted for prioritizing work

When asked to shed light on how she manages her personal and professional life, Namita Thapar reflected on the societal pressures and challenges that working women endure. She responded by claiming that there is a lot of hate involved while trying to balance things.

The businesswoman stated, “Honestly, there’s no balance. When I prioritize my work, my kids and many other family members hate me for it. So there’s a lot of hate, there’s a lot you have to deal with.”

Speaking about the criticism she goes through, Namita shared, “When I prioritize my family at times, I’ve been taunted as she’s doing it part-time. I just took off for two hours to attend a PTA meeting. That’s not part-time. So, there’s no balance.”

The esteemed panelist of Shark Tank India continued, “You just have to wake up every morning, make your to-do list, be at peace with what you’ve decided and get on with life.”

The business personality further reacted to being referred to as a ‘nepo kid’ on social media. She mentioned that she takes it as a learning experience as it just makes her evolve as a person.

Here’s a glimpse of Namita Thapar’s chit-chat session with Karishma Tanna:

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is a leading figure in the pharmaceutical industry. She is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, which was founded by her father. The businesswoman has played a significant role in the global growth and success of the company with her strategic vision.

Besides this, Namita owns an education company, Incredible Ventures Limited, which she started in 2017 with an aim to teach entrepreneurship to 11 to 18-year-olds. She also stunned all with a glamorous debut at the prestigious Cannes Festival earlier this year.

Namita Thapar’s stint on the popular show Shark Tank India brought her a lot of fame and recognition. She joined as the judge in 2021 when the show went on air for the first time and became one of the most viral sharks. She appeared last on Shark Tank India 3.

On the personal front, Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar. The couple has twin sons named Vir Thapar and Jai Thapar.

