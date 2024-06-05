Namita Thapar, a judge of Shark Tank India and a successful businesswoman, serves as an inspiration for many women. She often speaks about important topics like women's health, environmental issues, and more.

Today, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals highlighted the increasing concern about environmental destruction and its impact.

Namita Thapar raises awareness about air pollution and other issues on World Environment Day

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and shared an informative video, spreading awareness about the environmental crisis. In the video, Thapar highlighted that while Delhi’s air is highly polluted, 93 percent of Delhiites don’t know what AQI means.

The video also made everyone aware that Bangalore’s Silicon Valley is facing a severe water crisis, Chennai is frequently flooded, and Uttarakhand is experiencing landslides.

She stated, “But what are we doing about them? Let me share a quote with you, ‘We don’t inherit this earth from our parents; we borrow it from our children.’”

Namita Thapar mentioned that a poor environment can cause many diseases like asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. Thapar stressed the importance of getting educated, initiating tree planting, conserving water, recycling, and taking small actions that can have a substantial impact.

Namita draws attention to environmental issues amid election buzz

Thapar wrote a powerful message, urging people not to forget about World Environment Day amid all the election talk. She pointed to the recent election results as proof that the “common” man has the power to make a difference, encouraging everyone to focus on helping the environment.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “In the midst of election discussions, don’t forget that today is World Environment Day. Election results demonstrated that the power to make unpredictable changes rests with the common man, he/ she is more aware, more active & more involved than before…”

She further added, “So let’s put this to good use for our environment?! This Earth has always been like a mother to us, loving us unconditionally. Now it’s time we treat it like Baby Earth, take care of it, nurture it... So today, on World Environment day, let’s commit to doing our bit to leave this world a bit better than when we got here, we owe it to our children!”

