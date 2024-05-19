Namita Thapar, the judge of Shark Tank India 3, made her debut at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals isn't just a successful businesswoman; she's also an inspiration to many women. She takes her role seriously and speaks up about important issues.

In her recent post, Namita spoke about her experience at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Her debut appearance at the esteemed event has caused a sensation across the Internet.

Namita Thapar’s Cannes Film Festival-inspired post on sisterhood

The Shark Tank India judge took to her LinkedIn handle and shared her reflections on her Cannes experience. She candidly addressed the prevalent issue of women tearing each other down, particularly in the entertainment industry. Drawing from her own experiences at Cannes, she highlighted the unfair scrutiny faced by female celebrities, emphasizing the importance of sisterhood and support among women.

Namita Thapar wrote, "Bitchy Babes or Sisterhood ? "Babe, Namz, you are looking gorgeous. You are truly the sweetest, let's do lunch soon" She turns, moves to another friend & exclaims "Don't you think Nams has got Botox & a nose job done? Success has really gone to that girls head!" How many times has this happened to us, women? Where we hear women, our 'friends' gossip maliciously about us? I saw this in abundance at Cannes."

She continued, “Movie stars in their late 40’s & 50’s trolled on their red carpet looks & asked to take fashion & beauty advice from stars in their 20’s ??!! One particular older Indian super star I met, who has such a sweet soul that reflects in her eyes & smile, you can feel her aura radiate with it… mercilessly trolled for her red carpet looks. Seriously ?!!”

She added, “The saddest part is when most of these trollers are women ! Any woman in her 40’s like me can attest to how our body goes downhill (literally) in every way with every passing year, esp post 40. Knowing this & having seen the biological trauma that her aunt, mom, older sister has gone through, how can a woman be so bitchy & pull down another woman?”

Namita Thapar’s reminder to change the narrative from ‘bitching’ to ‘pitching’

She concluded, “SISTERHOOD - when women strongly support & celebrate each other ! Every statistic around women in our country is pathetic.. sad… workforce participation, health, rape, you name it.”

Thapar in her concluding note asked all her followers to imagine the world of good and what women can do if they “rally the troops and come together as a community to help each other, admire each other, be compassionate to each other, just be kind.”

Her words serve as a reminder to shift the narrative from gossip to empowerment, from "bitching" to "pitching" for one another, urging all to be kind. She asked all women to think before saying anything about another woman and consider how they would feel if they heard the same about themselves.

Thapar's powerful message didn't go unnoticed, sparking conversations online about the need for women to champion each other in all aspects of life. It also resonated deeply with her followers, prompting a call to action for women to uplift and champion each other.

For the unversed, Namita Thapar isn't the first Shark from Shark Tank India to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, made waves when he and his wife, Piya, debuted at the festival in 2023. Aman's presence marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian entrepreneur to represent the nation at this esteemed global event.

More about Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, an executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has garnered attention as one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India. Her participation in this business reality show has elevated her popularity. Renowned for her memorable one-liners such as 'Isme meri expertise nahi hai (I don't have expertise in this),' Thapar has left a lasting impression on viewers.

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, introducing six fresh faces to the judging panel from the previous season. Among the new Sharks are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have graced the show in previous seasons.

