Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar has befitting reply to trolls mocking her for making non-vegetarian food

Namita Thapar, the owner of Emcure Pharmaceuticals gained a lot of popularity after appearing in the show Shark Tank India as a judge. She also has a good fan following on social media. Thapar likes to keep her fans entertained with her unique and interesting posts on her social media. Recently she received a lot of flak for cooking non-veg in her recent Instagram video at her house despite claiming to be a vegetarian on Shark India. Now, the Shark Tank India fame has chosen to react the same through a recent post on her Twitter account.

Namita Thapar has a befitting reply for her trolls

In her recent post on Twitter, the Shark Tank India fame gave a befitting reply to her trolls for cooking non-veg in her recent video on Instagram despite claiming to be a vegetarian. She spoke up that the people who have commented on her barbeque post are really impatient. Thapar even talked about being a vegetarian and teetotaller out of her own choice and the choices around food, religion or gender should not be questioned but respected as a human being.

Take a look at the Tweet here

“These comments on my barbeque Instagram post have been really interesting which shows such a lack of tolerance. I am a vegetarian and teetotaller and never tasted meat ( That is just a choice, not some badge of honor which I carry). It does not mean I disrespect those who eat non-veg. However, I have observed lately that intolerance has reached new heights. Every human deserves to be respected irrespective of their preferences and personal backgrounds, that is what is real education, freedom and evolution for me. So that is what Monday motivation- let us love more and judge less.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Talking about Thapar’s Instagram post she had posted a video of her Barbeque session with friends on a Sunday. In the video, her cook is grilling a variety of meats and vegetables. She wrote, “ A lazy Sunday Barbeque, love a little bit of good food, sunshine and fun on weekends.” This did not go well with some people who started trolling for asking someone to cook non-veg and still calling herself a vegetarian.

Advertisement

More about Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the leading businesswomen in India. She appeared as a Shark in the business reality show Shark Tark India. In the show, she became famous for her catchphrase, I am out as she used to reject many business proposals on the show.

ALSO READ: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to rekindle romance as Manik and Nandini