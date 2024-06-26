Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on how trolling evolves her as a person: 'It makes you so thick-skinned...'

Shark Tank India is known for providing platforms for aspiring entrepreneurs to seek investment from successful business personalities known as 'Sharks.' It not only makes the pitchers and their brands popular but the judges also gain significant spotlight. One such personality is Namita Thapar. She serves as an inspiration for many women and has been vocal about several issues. Be it about the environment or women's health, she never misses out on sharing her thoughts.

Most recently, Namita went candid about dealing with trolls and revealed how such aspects have helped her evolve. She elaborated on her personal growth while talking to actress Karishma Tanna on her podcast.

Namita Thapar reveals being called a 'nepo kid'

When Namita Thapar graced Karishma Tanna's podcast, the actress asked her about trolling. The former said that she gets trolled a lot and is often referred to as a 'nepo kid,' 'papa ki pari,' and 'overacting ki dukaan.'

The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals added, "It's okay. After a while, you just become so strong that it makes you so thick-skinned that it's a good thing. If you look at every setback, every trolling is a learning experience. It just makes you evolve as a person."

Further, Karishma remarked, "Even if you are papa ki pari, at least you are working hard and not just having fun or sitting idle." The Shark Tank India judge explained that after a point, she stopped answering people and using her brain.

Namita also asserted that she remains unaffected by the comments that people make or what they say; instead, she uses her brain to earn money.

Namita Thapar's befitting reply to stereotypes

When Namita posted a series of pictures from her Cannes debut, she penned a long note on celebrating self-love and being unapologetic about who she is. The Shark Tank India judge called discovering one's true authentic self and celebrating self-love the biggest gift in life.

For the unversed, Namita Thapar has been a part of the above-mentioned business reality show since its inception. Her admirers are expecting her to return in the upcoming season as well.

