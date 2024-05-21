Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar is an inspiration to many. The entrepreneur who is the queen in the pharma industry has guided many entrepreneurs to their path to success. Recently the Shark sat down for a chat with legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni. They talked about entrepreneurship and the former Indian captain shared what he brings to the field.

Namita Thapar talks to MS Dhoni about entrepreneurship

On May 20, Namita Thapar uploaded the video of her conversation with MS Dhoni. The Shark Tank India 3 fame expresses her admiration for MS Dhoni and says she is going to ask him a question about her favorite topic – entrepreneurship. She says when she is in the Tank as a Shark, she is always looking for an entrepreneurial mindset. Then she poses her question, “As a captain, what is the mindset you bring to the field?”

The legendary cricketers give a witty reply saying that it's easier for him as he is dealing with only one of the Sharks, he is glad the others are not present there. Then he answers Namita's question, "I feel the qualities for me as a person, whether you're a founder or whatever you're doing, honesty is the key aspect. It's an important characteristic to have. If I'm honest, I can understand what are the shortcomings whether in me or my players."

Check out Namita Thapar’s post here:

Stating that honestly always helps one to improve, he adds, "It's a very simple thing and I don't tell or ask a lot of youngsters something very big. I just tell them, 'Just be honest to yourself, you don't need to be honest to me.' So, be honest to yourself and the people who are very close to you and who you look up to when it comes to taking suggestions or advice. Only reason being if you get the wrong problem, you'll get the wrong solution.”

The video is uploaded with the caption where Thapar mentioned that this is part 1 of 5 videos. She wrote, “I’m one of the lucky ones who got to have a heart to heart chat with the legend, MS Dhoni. Releasing part 1 of a series of 5 short clips where I get to find out what makes this Captain so so cool !" The entrepreneur concluded the note saying she is proud and honoured to have him in the team.

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar was last seen as a Shark on Shark Tank India 3. Very recently, she made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

