Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal gives priceless advice to young founders on choosing between wealth and status; says THIS

The launch of Shark Tank India filled the youngsters with a craze to do something of their own. Many are even quitting their high-paying jobs to start businesses. STI, which features various pitchers putting forward their unique and innovative brand ideas, has not only given fame to the participants but also to the judges aka sharks. In the latest season of Shark Tank India, six new sharks were introduced to the panel and one of them was founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal.

The business personality brought a lot of value to the show and grabbed eyeballs for his precise judgments. Recently, Ritesh dropped a video highlighting crucial advice to young founders.

Ritesh Agarwal’s advice to young entrepreneurs

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ritesh Agarwal shared a clip from one of his interactions on a public platform. In the video, he is enlightening the youngsters who are choosing business as their profession.

It begins with the shark putting across an important question to all the aspiring founders. He states that one needs to be clear about why they are stepping into this competitive arena.

Ritesh is quoted saying, “Are you wealth seeking or are you status seeking? I think fundamentally nothing is right or wrong. But you have to at some point of time decide what is the purpose behind the pursuit. Is the purpose wealth creation or is the purpose status. I think that will make life much easier.”

In the caption space of his post, the entrepreneur wrote, “Purpose and clarity are the foundations of success. To all young founders out there, be clear about your goals to make your mark!”

Have a look at Ritesh Agarwal’s video here:

About Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal hails from South Odisha. He is the founder and CEO of India’s largest hotel network, OYO. The billionaire entrepreneur was preparing for engineering but gave up the same to establish a hospitality chain, OYO Rooms, out of his love for traveling.

Though he was a popular name in the hospitality sector, Ritesh’s appearance on Shark Tank India 3 made him an even more prominent figure and inspiration to youth. He came into the limelight for his sharp business acumen and hands-on approach towards the ideas shared by pitchers on the show. The businessman received praise for his calm and pleasant demeanor.

