Shark Tank India's Ritesh Agarwal shares honest thoughts on dropping out of college: 'A part of my life that I haven't…'

Ritesh Agarwal, best known as one of the most humble Sharks of Shark Tank India 3, maintains an active presence on social media. The entrepreneur often shares his wisdom through his social media posts to help budding entrepreneurs and netizens. In a recent post, the entrepreneur shared his honest thoughts on college dropouts.

Ritesh Agarwal’s thoughts on college dropout

In the latest video, Ritesh Agarwal, who himself dropped out of college to work on his business, Oravel Stays, shared his thoughts on individuals dropping out of college. He started by saying, “I don’t think that dropping out is cool. That’s my personal opinion, personal perspective.”

Talking about when he did the same, he shared, “So, back in the day when I dropped out of college… Like, after 12th my parents told me ‘You have to go to some college. If you don’t go to college, it’s not acceptable to us.’”



He continued with his story and said, “My parents were in Odisha. I was starting with my company here in Delhi. I figured out koi college, waha pe admission li and I went there for 2 days. Aur uske baad mein I neve went there. Toh 5 aur 6 mahine baad, dad came visiting me at college. So, he goes there and folks there say that he has never come here.”

While Ritesh's father was okay with him dropping out, the decision-maker was his mom. Talking about what he learned from the entire incident, he said, "As young people, more often than not, especially when you’re a teenager, there’s a challenge that you’re saying ‘my parents don’t understand me’ and my general perspective is to say that you’ve to convince the world that what you’re doing is right. That starts at home.”

He concludes by saying that it’s hard work, it will take more engagement, and it will not be easy. But he suggests that one should start at his own house by making an effort to convince their own parents.

Along with the video, the entrepreneur mentioned that it’s a part of his life that he has never spoken out before.

About Shark Tank India 3

Talking about the entrepreneur, he was last seen in Shark Tank India 3. The registration process for the next season has started, and viewers hope that Ritesh will be back again.

Besides Ritesh Agarwal, other Sharks of the season included Aman Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Radhika Gupta, and Varun Dua, among others.

