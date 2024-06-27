Shark Tank India’s Ritesh Agarwal takes up an interesting challenge as he guesses meaning of some Gen Z terms

Shark Tank India has not just enlightened the youth with business strategies and innovative ideas, but has also given a huge amount of fame to the top Indian entrepreneurs who appeared on the show as sharks.

The latest season of the business-based reality programme introduced six new sharks to the esteemed panel and one of them was founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal (). The young billionaire made waves for giving valuable insights on how to handle startups. Being an avid social media user, Ritesh constantly posts intriguing stuff for his followers. Recently, the hospitality chain owner took up the challenge of guessing Gen Z terms.

Ritesh Agarwal aces the guessing game

Taking to his official YouTube handle, Ritesh Agarwal uploaded a snippet which showcases him speculating the meaning of some modern slangs.

When questioned about the term ‘delulu’, Ritesh gives a right reply and states, “Of course, nowadays one of the most popular videos going around is of Orry. So, I see delulu quite often. I think it means delusional.”

The business personality managed to correctly answer the slang ‘solulu’ which means solution. He said, “I think it’s fantastic that this can be a thing. It is quite fascinating to me.”

Ritesh took the example of the transformation that his company underwent post Covid while explaining the term ‘glow up’. He shared that it simply indicates ‘substantial growth’. The Shark Tank India 3 judge also successfully guessed what ‘stan’ and ‘ghosting’ means.

In the description box, Ritesh wrote, “My colleague asked me to set the record straight on this with how many Gen Z terms I know. Did I do well?”

Have a look at Ritesh Agarwal’s video here:

About Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal comes from South Odisha. He is the founder and CEO of India’s largest hotel network, OYO. The entrepreneur was preparing for engineering but gave up the same to establish a hospitality chain, OYO Rooms, out of his love for traveling.

Though he was a popular name in his sector, Ritesh’s appearance on Shark Tank India 3 made him an even more prominent figure and an inspiration to youth. He came into the limelight for his keen business acumen and hands-on approach towards the ideas shared by pitchers on the show. The businessman also received praise for his calm and pleasant demeanor.

