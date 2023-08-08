Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh lists down 11 important life lessons as she turns 40; Ready to get inspired?

Vineeta Singh is an inspiration for many. The Indian businesswoman is the CEO and co-founder of a high-end makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics Corp. In the showbiz world, she rose to popularity after appearing as a judge in the two seasons of the show, Shark Tank India. The highly successful show was loved by the audience. Other judges or sharks included Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar, among others. Yesterday, the entrepreneur turned 40 and her social media post is quite inspirational.

Vineeta Singh's birthday post

The Shark Tank India judge penned a long birthday note with a photo. She started her note taking a dig at her age and how she dreaded turning this age. The caption begins with, "If wearing ripped denim for the first time at the age of 40 isn’t mid life crisis, then having more birthday wishes from mutual funds than people definitely is. Have dreaded 40 for a couple of years now because the last decade was so special and in spite of what everyone said about the 40s being amazing for women, I couldn’t imagine how! I was such an idealist in my 20s and 30s were the opposite - all about self preservation! But as I begin my fifth decade on earth, I do plan to enjoy life’s beautiful contradictions without being uncomfortable with the grey."

Take a look at Vineeta Singh's birthday post here:

Vineeta Singh's life lessons

She also noted down important life lessons and shared the following observations:

1. You can age gracefully while being forever young

2. You can be the most grateful person you know while also being fiercely ambitious

3. You can have infinite self belief along with the hunger to grow everyday

4. You can be impatient about the process but patient about the outcomes

5. You can be deeply spiritual while obsessing with materialistic metrics like profitability, return on investment etc.

6. You can seek wealth to have more freedom but also to make other people’s dreams come true

7. You can put your family first but ensure it’s never at the cost of your own well being

8. You can have friends like family but still be the happiest in your own company

9. You can have ambitious goals, delay gratification but still enjoy the small moments and celebrate the silliest of milestones

10. You can have the discipline to be hard on yourself while also remembering to not take yourself too seriously

11. You can remember that you’re a tiny speck in the universe and what you do won’t matter in the larger scheme of things but still feel grateful to have the ability to make a difference to everyone around you and try to leave the world a better place when you go

Listing down these wise words, she concluded the birthday note on gratitude. "That all of the above can coexist in perfect harmony - is something I’ve figured only recently and hence, age and wisdom have some correlation for me. So, as my mom wished me yesterday, let’s dive into another decade of exploring, experimenting, experiencing and evolving. And thank you to my family and friends for a very special birthday and to everyone who has wished me," concluded the entrepreneur. Her post will surely inspire everyone out there.

