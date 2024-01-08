Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Net Worth: Here's how much Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO makes?

When an entertainment channel launched a business-related reality show, the Indian audience was exposed to a new world of entrepreneurship. The popular show Shark Tank India grabbed the attention of the viewers and, so far, is flying high in terms of success. Given the popularity and reception, Shark Tank India is returning to screens with its third season.

Speaking of the judges panel, Vineeta Singh has been on the show since the debut season. Let us have a sneak peek into her income and net worth.

Vineeta Singh’s education and business idea

It is true that Vineeta Singh gained notoriety after joining the judges’ panel at Shark Tank India and providing funds to the aspiring entrepreneurs of the country. But do you know she is the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics? Not only this, but the businesswoman is the CEO of the company, too. It is one of India's fastest-growing beauty brands that has extended its distribution network by establishing more than 35000 branded retail outlets in 540 + cities.

Further, Vineeta Singh finds herself committed to creating products for Indian women that can inspire them to come up with their ideas and start an individual entrepreneurship journey. Speaking of her education, the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, she went to IIT Madras and is also an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad. She went to Delhi Public School and Ram Krishna Puram in Delhi from 1987 to 2001.

Advertisement

After completing her 12th, the young lady graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, majoring in electrical engineering. During her graduation, Vineeta Singh joyously participated in a couple of badminton tournaments, both inter and intra-university. Further, in 2005, she attended the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and continued to showcase her talent in university badminton tournaments for another two years. Vineeta headed the alumni cell for a year and lastly completed her MBA in 2007.

Vineeta Singh's recent social media post:

Interestingly, the now Shark Tank India judge applied for a 3-month internship at Deutsche Bank in London and New York. Here, Vineeta worked on several projects with the Emerging Markets Structuring Team in London and the Strategic Equity Transactions Group in New York. Although she was a summer intern, the woman was offered a pre-placement at the associate level to join any of their global offices.

Before launching her cosmetic company in 2015, Vineeta Singh co-founded a beauty and grooming subscription company called FAB BAG. It allows the members to expose themselves to a couple of global brands that they can try upon the recommendation of renowned beauty experts at a nominal price.

Vineeta Singh's Net Worth

There is no denying that Sugar Cosmetics has provided a popular name and fame to Vineeta Singh. But the businesswoman is famously known for declining a job worth Rs. 1 crore from a leading investment bank as she chose her passion for entrepreneurship. According to DNA India, she has an impressive net worth of Rs. 300 crores.

Further, Sugar Cosmetics calls itself a cruelty-free makeup brand that targets bold and independent women who break stereotypes or refuse to include them in their roles.

Vineeta Singh’s personal life

The co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who serves as another co-founder and COO of the company. The duo recently completed 12 years of their marriage. To mark the special occasion, Vineeta Singh uploaded a sweet photo on social media and penned a heartwarming note for the love of her life.

Have a look:

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 Ritesh Agarwal’s Net Worth: Everything you need to know about youngest judge on show