Vineeta Singh, a popular Shark of Shark Tank India, offers valuable advice to aspiring entrepreneurs and has invested in several startups. Known for her active social media presence, she regularly shares inspiring messages to encourage other business minds.

Most recently, the businesswoman emphasized the importance of authenticity for brands on social media.

Vineeta Singh shares insightful advice on social media authenticity

The Shark Tank India Judge took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in which she opened up on the importance of personal branding and authenticity for modern businesses.

Vineeta discussed how crucial it is for consumer business founders to embrace authenticity rather than hiding behind brand pages.

Accompanying her post, she wrote in the caption, “As a social media misfit myself, I’ve learnt the hard way that consumer business founders have to spend a lot more when they hide behind their brand pages. While a lot of people are faking it on social media, what’s winning is still AUTHENTICITY.”

In the video, she emphasized the importance for entrepreneurs to develop their own distinctive brand voice in today's digital era.

She said, “I don’t think you have an option but to have a personal brand because people are spending like 7-8 hours on their mobile devices. You have to have a voice because young people, they don’t trust ads, they trust authenticity. So, a brand is equal to authenticity, which comes from your voice and you need to have a voice.”

Advertisement

As soon as Vineeta Singh uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section with admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Sooo apt this is !! As a doctor myself i dont ever go by ads . Ads are a big no no , and authentic reviews are a big yes when it comes to trust !!” Another fan commented, “Always OG advice.”

Lately, Vineeta and other sharks from the show have been under scrutiny for their silence as many brands featured on Shark Tank India face bans on social media because of copyright complaints filed by the channel.

More about Vineeta Singh

According to Vineeta Singh's LinkedIn profile, she went to IIT Madras and later earned her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. She graduated with a major in electrical engineering and completed her MBA in 2005 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, during her time there, she led the alumni cell for a year and completed her MBA degree in 2007. Before founding her cosmetic company, SUGAR, in 2015, Vineeta Singh co-founded a beauty and grooming subscription company known as FAB BAG.

Advertisement

In her personal life, the current Shark Tank India judge is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who also co-founded Sugar Cosmetics and serves as its COO.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Nishant Bhat drops BTS pics from Anil Kapoor's performance; 'No one can match his energy'