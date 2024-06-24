Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh reveals TWO major tips to deal with entrepreneurship stress; know HERE

Shark Tank India fame Vineeta Singh maintains an active social media presence. Despite having a busy work schedule, she makes sure to take time out for her fans to share important business-related tips.

Her relatable, knowledgeable, and sometimes funny posts on social media not only help her form a deeper connection with her admirers but also inspire them in multiple ways.

Vineeta, who is also a fitness enthusiast, recently dropped a snapshot highlighting her health statistics in a day. She jotted down a note along with it and enlightened her followers about the two major activities she partakes in to eliminate stress.

Vineeta Singh credits running and distancing herself from devices as a stress-coping mechanism

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vineeta Singh shared a screenshot giving a sneak peek into the summary of her health data in a day. It contains the distance that she runs, her average heart rate, calories burnt, etc.

Alongside the image, Vineeta penned a note empathizing on two practices that help her manage the pressure of entrepreneurship. She held running and staying away from devices crucial for the wellness of her mind.

In the caption area, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, “The harder life gets, the more I run. I don’t know if it’s the sun and nature or the endorphins or being away from devices for hours, but it helps cope with the inevitable stress of being an entrepreneur.” On a concluding note, she asked her fans to share their stress coping mechanism.

The entrepreneur’s latest social media post surely endorses the significance of staying in touch with nature, physical activity and digital detox.

Have a look at Vineeta Singh’s Instagram post here:

About Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. She established the beauty brand along with her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to two kids Vikrant and Ranveer.

The business personality made it to the list of Forbes India W-power women achievers in 2021. She further came into the limelight after appearing as the judge on the first season of Shark Tank India in 2021.

Vineeta grabbed eyeballs for her sharp business acumen, insightful feedback, and innovative thinking. She was seen bonding well with co-sharks Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar on the business-based reality show.

