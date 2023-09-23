Shark Tank judge Ghazal Alagh shares adorable birthday moment with hubby Varun Alagh

Shark Tank fame Ghazal Alagh is one of the most influential women in this century. The entrepreneur at a very young age built her company and is now a proud founder of Mamaearth. The entrepreneur was last seen in Shark Tank season 1 with Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, and Peyush Bansal. With the buzz of Shark Tank season 3 coming soon on television, the mamashark Ghazal posted a cute video of her with her husband Varun Alagh on her birthday.

Ghazal Alag posts a beautiful caption with husband Varun Alag

The co-founder of Mamaearth Ghazal recently posted a beautiful video of her with her husband on her birthday.

Have a look:

She posted a boomerang while dancing with her husband and captioned it, "Turning a corner! A bed of flowers or a path full of thorns, as long as it’s together..." After posting this fans went into a frenzy. A fan wrote, "Cute couple." Another fan noted, "How beautiful is this...Keep enjoying your day ." A fan commented, "Happy birthday Ghazal." Another fan shared, "Happy couple, god bless you."

About Shark Tank India S3

A few months back the makers announced season 3 of Shark Tank India with a promo. Now in the upcoming segment college students and high schoolers will be given a chance to pitch their idea to the sharks and get the deal. This introduction in the impending season of Shark Tank will not only provide a platform, for young entrepreneurs but also to chase their dreams to make them come true.

Any student can now pitch their business ideas on the show with the makers' exclusive component of Campus Special. This will bring a fresh wave of young ideas to pitch to the sharks and 'Call it a Deal'. The registrations are open to all. The announcement for the show will also revealed soon.

