Shark Tank Season 3: Shark Ritesh Agarwal reveals dream of Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan mentoring startups

The latest season of Shark Tank India is on air with its new and youngest Shark, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal joining the panel. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, OYO CEO reveals his Bollywood dream celebrity sharks to bring in some energy and charm to the reality show. Ritesh expressed his wish to have Bollywood heartthrobs Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan join the investor panel.

Shark Ritesh Agarwal, OYO CEO stated, “I think Ranveer Singh would be the one. He will bring a sense of consumer understanding and energy, which we also try to bring, but of course, he will bring his perspective.”

Further, OYO rooms CEO added that his second preference is actor Kartik Aaryan. Adding to this he said, “Kartik Aaryan is a small-town person, but has done very smart things. Not much is talked about him, but he came from a small town and became very successful in Bollywood. He has done it all, but very quietly and systematically, and made a bunch of investments. I would say these two (Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan) would be best.”

Know how Bollywood can Spice Up Tank

Ranveer’s activeness and energy have always been the talk of the B-Town. Since Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest of all Sharks, he is more inclined towards bringing an energy angle to the show, which makes Ranveer his first preference.

According to him, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor comes from a small town therefore, he has a decent investment sense with a systematic approach which can surely help his fellow funders. Therefore, Ranveer and Kartik are Ritesh's first choice for the celebrity Sharks.

Ritesh has always taken challenges sportingly and has always learned from his failures. He says, “My perspective is that I am in love with failures and challenges.”

Big revelation and upcoming projects

Hindustan Times reported that 30-year-old entrepreneur and the CEO of OYO, Ritesh made a big revelation about launching OYO Rooms in Lakshadweep soon due to rising tourism in India.

Meanwhile, his dream Bollywood investor Sharks are working on their upcoming movies which will be released this year. Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Chandu Champion and says it is his most challenging movie. Whereas, Ranveer Singh will be starting his big pan-India shooting with south Indian filmmaker S. Shankar soon.

