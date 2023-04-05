Shark Thank India judge Anupam Mittal: Viewers think I’m the producer of the show

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. While the show was loved by the audience for the interesting pitches and business ideas that the pitchers made, viewers also enjoyed the bonding between the Sharks, their occasional banter, and their response to the pitchers. Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on the show and is now a known face owing to the popularity of the show. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com. Even after the show got over, Anupam Mittal continues to make headlines.

Anupam’s reaction on viewers thinking he is the producer of the show

Recently, in an interview, the Entrepreneur talked about how the show Shark Tank gives a boost to the companies that are pitched on the show. Talking about how businesses benefit from the show, Anupam shared, “I met a company yesterday for whom I’m raising money. Their sales were 7 lakhs when they came on the show, and within 6 months, they made 2 crores. So, the publicity the show gives them changes the game.” He also shared that he knows several companies whose sales went from 5x to 10x after coming on the show, but it is important for them to learn how to sustain in the long run. The value of Shark Tank will last with them for a few months, and after that, they are on their own.

Anupam also shared that most viewers think that he is the producer of the show and many companies have approached him to take them on the show. Joking about the same, the entrepreneur shares, “People often thought that I produce the show and they request me to take them on the show. And my reaction is that I do not know if they will take me on the show.” He thinks it’s because of his personality that people make this mistake. The entrepreneur does not use fancy words and explains everything in a simple manner. This helps the audience understand and often leads them to believe he is the producer.

