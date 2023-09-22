'She has been quite manipulative': Paras Chhabra on Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Though Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri's relationship ended long ago, the two made headlines recently when the latter was a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. For those who are unaware, Paras was also a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. There were numerous times when Akanksha spoke about her past relationship to her co-contestants on the show. While talking to a contestant, she revealed how she never got closure in her past relationship with Paras. Now, Paras has finally reacted to Akanksha's statements.

Paras Chhabra talks about his Akanksha Puri's statement:

During an interview with Times of India, Paras Chhabra questioned why Akanksha felt the need for closure in their past relationship. He mentioned that fans and friends had been sending him videos of the episode where Akanksha mentioned this need for closure. Paras explained that his relationship with Akanksha Puri had ended three to four years ago, and he usually doesn't talk about his exes, especially Akanksha, because he considered everything to be over from his side. However, since the topic came up again, and many people were curious to hear his side of the story, he decided to respond.

Paras clears rumours of Akanksha spending money:

Talking about how Akanksha Puri never spent her own money on him, Paras Chhabra mentioned a situation where many people knew about the red shoes she had gifted him during his time in Bigg Boss 13. He revealed that Akanksha had said these shoes were worth Rs. 80,000, but in reality, they were actually a collaboration between a random guy and not an authentic branded pair. Paras explained that this person later asked him to pay Rs. 2100 for the shoes after he left the Bigg Boss house. He clarified that the shoes were not genuine but rather replicas of a brand. Paras emphasized that contrary to Akanksha's claims, she never spent any of her own money on him when they were in a relationship.

Paras calls Akanksha Puri 'manipulative':

Paras Chhabra continued, "According to me, she has been quite manipulative. Even on Bigg Boss OTT, she initially said she didn't want to get close to Jad Hadid and later she kissed him only. She has been using my name and our past on shows and interviews but I want to end this chapter now." Enjoying his single status immensely, Paras revealed that from 2010 to 2023, he had been in relationships with different women. Now that he doesn't have anyone in his life, he love this feeling and he is able to make friends and have so fun. Paras also recalled that during his past relationships, he had struggled to maintain friendships. "I have realized that I am not meant for relationships though I believe in marriage and will now get married when I meet the right person," concluded Paras.

