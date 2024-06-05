Meera Deosthale, last seen in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Ho, accused the producer of her 2019 show, Vidya of not paying her dues. She also revealed filing a complaint against the producer at the Bangur Nagar police station. Meanwhile, the producer of the show has also reacted to the allegations.

Meera Deosthale’s accusations against producer

Recently, Meera revealed that the show concluded in March 2020, and she is yet to receive her outstanding payments. The production house owes her Rs. 3,78,000 - a fraction of the original amount of around Rs. 8 lakh. Despite seeking assistance from CINTAA in July 2022, only a portion of the dues was cleared.

Meera also filed a complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station in May 2023, but no action has been taken yet. She has claimed that producer Mahesh Pandey has ceased communication, ignoring her messages and calls. Additionally, the deducted TDS remains unpaid, leading to escalating penalties.

Mahesh Pandey reacts to allegations of fraud

Mahesh Pandey has now responded to Meera's allegations of fraud by stating, “I have all the bank statements to show as proof. She's signed FnF with the amount.”

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Mahesh had earlier stated, “Why isn’t she mentioning she was paid `83,00,000 including GST against her dues of `86,00,000? If I didn’t intend to clear her dues, I would have withheld `83,00,000 and only paid `3,00,000.”

Mahesh Pandey clarified that his show Vidya shutting down suddenly caused him a loss of about four crores. Despite this, he paid Meera. For the remaining three lakh, he involved the association, explaining his company's financial struggles.

He further stated, “Last ke teen lakh ke liye inhone association ko involve kar liya where I explained that my production company has been facing continuous losses and I could only pay when money comes in. Some producers try to reach a settlement when their shows abruptly end, but I am not even asking for the amount to be reduced.”

The producer pointed out that he's not asking to reduce the amount. He wondered why Meera was the only one complaining about unpaid dues, considering his long industry experience. He has also promised to settle the remaining dues and TDS once he completes his calculations.

