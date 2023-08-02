Sheeba Akashdeep opens up about her struggle for work; says 'I face a different set of challenges'

Sheeba Akashdeep is an actress from the 1990s. Sheeba not only shares a love for acting but she is also blessed with a melodious voice that touches everyone's heart-strings. She also devotes a lot of time performing and teaching exercise and yoga, and she is known to be a certified Yoga instructor. Sheeba will make an appearance in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actress revealed about the challenges she faced working in the entertainment industry.

Sheeba Akashdeep talks about her work-related challenges

According to the Etimes report, the actress said, “It’s tough for actors my age and background to get projects. While there are fewer opportunities for senior actors, I face a different set of challenges.”

Check out this amazing workout video of actress Sheeba Akashdeep

She added, “Having played central characters in films, people in the television industry are often skeptical about casting me, assuming I bring along baggage. They have a preconceived notion that I come with a lot of tantrums and a condition for limited shooting hours. I am glad I could debunk the myth after working with them.”

Sheeba opens up about problems women face in the industry due to age

The actress opened up about the problems women face in the entertainment industry to get age-appropriate roles. Speaking on the age issue, Sheeba said, “The heroes I have worked with continue to play lead characters and are paired with heroines half their age. On the other hand, actresses like me often get relegated to insignificant roles. So, instead of struggling to find substantial characters in films, I have shifted my focus to strong roles on TV and OTT.”

She added, “Having said that, such stereotypes are diminishing, and I am waiting for a great film offer to come my way.” It is widely assumed that actresses age faster than their equivalents in every other aspect.

Sheeba also said that it is very difficult for some senior actors like her to ask for work in this industry. The actress opened up about how difficult it is to overcome disappointment, frustration when they have no work.

She shared, “An actor experiences various phases, from being overwhelmed with choices to having no work. My message to everyone is that I aspire to work consistently, and I am not hung up about just doing films. I am equally excited about being part of a daily soap if it is worth my while.”

Work-wise, the actress started her movie debut with a Tamil movie and made her way slowly to Bollywood. Sheeba is known for being multilingual, as she can speak Hindi, Tamil, and Punjabi languages.

