Sheezan Khan begged doctor to save Tunisha Sharma's life; the former couple's chat checked by cops: Reports

Sheezan Khan, who is a telly actor and was previously dating Tunisha, has been arrested by the police, and an investigation is going on. As the actress left no note when she took her life, her ex-boyfriend has become the prime suspect in the case. Tunisha’s mother has raised several allegations against Sheezan and told that he 'deceived' her daughter by giving her false hopes about marriage. Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used Tunisha for three-four months. Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24, and a continuous interrogation is taking place. It was earlier said that he is consistently changing his statements.

The sudden demise of Telly actress Tunisha Sharma came as a shock to her fans and her loved ones. Post the death of the actress, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police on the allegations levied by Tunisha’s mother. The duo were co-stars in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Reportedly, they broke up 15 days before the actress ended her life. She was under a lot of stress and anxiety.

Recently, in a viral CCTV footage, Tunisha was seen being carried to a hospital by the crew members, including her co-star Sheezan, who is her ex-boyfriend. Now, a doctor from the hospital has revealed that Sheezan, who is a suspect in Tushisha's death case, kept crying and requesting him to save Tunisha at the hospital.

Sheezan cried continuously and asked doctors to save Tunisha

As per the reports of Mid-day, Dr. Honey Mittal of Vasai hospital, where Tunisha was declared dead has claimed that on December 24 around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told the doctor to save her anyhow while he was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when they checked her eyes there was no movement, he said.

The doctor further added that they also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but found a flat line and declared her dead. They also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. Moreover, they have informed the cops about the body.

Cops checked Sheezan-Tunisha’s chats

Reportedly, police have been investigating Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case taking ex Sheezan Khan into questioning. The couple’s exchange of chats has revealed ‘no objectionable content’, according to senior officials. Police had sought the call details reports of Tunisha and Sheezan’s phones to examine the WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two and what could have triggered the actress to take such a drastic step. However, senior officials have revealed that they are going to ask for extension of Sheezan’s custody as investigation is still on. As per reports, Tunisha’s family is also going to be questioned.

Sheezan’s statements during interrogation

As per reports, Sheezan broke down during the interrogation when he said that he and Tunisha parted ways two weeks ago before she took her life. He also revealed the reason behind their breakup and said that it was because of their age gap and religious differences. However, he denied the existence of any other girl in his life, but the police is still looking into his 'secret girlfriend.' Sheezan is continuously changing his statements and till now has not given any clear reason for the breakup, said the police officials.

Tunisha Sharma's death:

After committing suicide, Tunisha was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25 in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were several speculations that the actress was pregnant but rubbishing these reports the doctors stated that the 20-year-old actress died because of suffocation.

Tunisha Sharma’s funeral

The entertainment industry is deeply saddened by the demise of the 20-year-old actress. Several celebs like Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Sayantani Ghosh, Kanwar Dhillon, Rashami Desai, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, and Akanksha Puri took to their social media handles and extended condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM in a crematorium in Mira Road, Mumbai. Actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Vishal Jethwa, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh, and many others attended Tunisha's last rites.

About Tunisha

The 20-year-old Tunisha was a brilliant actress and had a promising career in the industry as she began acting at a very young age. She was a part of several TV shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. Not only this, but the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. Moreover, she was also featured in several music videos alongside popular actors.