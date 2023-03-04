Sheezan Khan gets bail in abetment to Tunisha Sharma's suicide case; His sisters REACT

Sheezan Khan has finally got bail in Tunisha Sharma's case after staying in the custody for almost 2 and half months.

Published on Mar 04, 2023
Sheezan Khan
Sheezan Khan

Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police after his former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma's death. The 20-year-old died by suicide on December 24 last year. After two months of serving imprisonment, Sheezan has been granted bail by the local court of Maharshtra. Sheezan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz took to their social media accounts to express their joy and gratitude. Their messages read: "Alhumdullilah and Shukar."

Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24, 2022 by reportedly hanging herself in the makeup room of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Following which, Tunisha's mother filed a case against her alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan under section 306 of Indian Penal Code.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were playing the lead roles Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and both fell in love during the show and eventually started dating each other. However, as per Falaq Naaz's statement during the press conference, Sheezan and Tunisha had broken up way before this unfortunate incident could take place.The late actress's mother accused Sheezan of dating another girl while being in relationship with Tunisha. Sheezan's family accused Tunisha's mother of forcing her to work against her will.

