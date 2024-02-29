Sheezan Khan reveals the reason behind opting out of Aankh Micholi; Details inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and mental health

Sheezan Khan is one of the rising talents on Indian Television. Though he has proved his acting prowess and dedication to the art through Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul, Sheezan is still waiting for a breakthrough in his career. Sometime back, he was speculated to be part of Star Plus’ latest show Aankh Micholi. However, it turned out that the actor could not take it up for some reason. In a recent interaction with his fans, Sheezan has disclosed the reason for the same.

Sheezan Khan on saying no to Aankh Micholi

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Sheezan Khan about his role in Star Plus’ newly launched show Aankh Micholi. To this, he replied that he was supposed to play a part in the show but had to decline the offer due to health issues.

Sheezan, who came under negative limelight after being accused in co-actress and alleged girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, returned to fiction after a long break with ColorsTV’s Chand Jalne Laga. However, the actor bid adieu to the romantic drama in less than a month because he was not convinced with his character progression in the show.

Take a look at Sheezan Khan’s Instagram story here:

A few weeks ago, Sheezan Khan appeared on a podcast interview with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Soundus Moufakir and poured his heart out about the rough patch in his life post-Tunisha’s death. The Tara From Satara actor revealed that it wasn't him but his family who decided to seek medical treatment for his mental health because he was in denial. However, when he met the doctor and asked about his well-being, he broke down into tears and began sobbing.

About Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan is the brother of popular TV actresses, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz. He made his debut on TV in 2013 with Jodha Akbar. The actor has been part of shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, Chandranandini, Prithvi Vallabh, Nazar 2, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He was last seen in Chand Jalne Laga.

Sheezan faced a tough time in his life and career when he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. He spent over seventy days in police custody.

