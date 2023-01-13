Sheezan Khan to be replaced from Ali Baba show after Tunisha Sharma's suicide; Search for female lead on

The investigation into Tunisha Sharma’ s suicide case still continues. The actress was reportedly found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint for ‘abetment to suicide.’ The actor has since then been in judicial custody and his next bail plea will be heard on January 13. On January 2, Sheeezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother, along with lawyer Shailendra Mishra, held a press conference. They addressed all the allegations made against Sheezan and their family, and during the interaction they made some shocking claims against the deceased's mother, Vanita.

However, amid the case, the makers of the TV show have decided to rope in new actors and continue to tell their story. As per reports, Abhishek Nigam has bagged the titular role in Ali Baba, replacing Sheezan Khan. The actor has earlier worked with the same team in Gayab Mode On, and obliged to step in during this moment of crisis. Well, the female lead is still not finalised and the hunt for it continues as the producers are still toying with the idea of introducing a new character or roping in an actor who will play Tunisha’s role of Princess Mariam.

In an interview with Indian Express, a source has revealed that “Abhishek has been finalised and will soon shoot for the promo. Ali Baba would be shown to have undergone an ancient plastic surgery to get a new face, after getting fatally injured. The makers, however, are keeping their option open and may add a twist in case needed.” Moreover, ever since Tunisha’s death, producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez have not commented anything on the matter.

Tunisha’s mother’s allegations on Sheezan

Recently, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita took a dig at Sheezan and claimed that he took her to a hospital “far away”, instead of the ones nearer to the set. “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Vanita told ANI.

Sheezan’s family’s statement

On the other hand, Sheezan’s family had said that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a broken relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

Update on Tunisha’s case

As per India TV's report, in Sheezan Khan's bail hearing which was held today, Tunisha Sharma's lawyer Tarun Sharma accused Sheezan Khan's family of giving the wrong medication to Tunisha. The advocate claimed that the medicines were being prescribed by someone from Jaipur. Adv. Tarun Sharma also claimed that Tunisha Sharma was not depressed and Sheezan was distancing her from her family. Tunisha's lawyer stated that Sheezan's family is misguiding everyone by putting forth the 'depression' theory.

Tunisha Sharma's death

Tunisha Sharma (4 January 2002- 24 December 2022) died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room during the shoot of their show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. After committing suicide, Tunisha Sharma was immediately rushed to Reng office hospital in Naigaon, Vasai, and was declared dead on arrival. Her post-mortem was conducted on December 25, in J J Hospital, Mumbai. There were several speculations that the actress was pregnant but rubbishing these reports the doctors stated that the 20-year-old actress died because of suffocation. Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Bhog and Antim Ardas for Tunisha was held in her hometown Punjab on January 5.