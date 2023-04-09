Sheezan Khan’s plea for quashing of FIR in Tunisha Sharma suicide case to be heard on April 11

Sheezan Khan was granted bail on March 4 after almost two months of imprisonment. The actor who was playing the male lead opposite the actress had been arrested a day after the actress’s death. In the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the actress’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a case against Sheezan under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She had filed a report against Sheezan accusing the actor of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. She also made allegations that Sheezan was cheating on her daughter with another girl which led her to take this drastic step. Now, the plea for quashing the FIR is scheduled for April 11.

Sheezan Khan granted bail on March 4

Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. He reunited with his family on the same day after walking out of jail. It was an emotional moment for the actor and he shared, “I understand the real meaning of freedom today because I can feel it. I’m really happy to be back with my family and had tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters.”

Talking about the upcoming hearing scheduled on April 11, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra said, “Yes, the matter is listed for Tuesday. I am confident about my preparation. If the matter is heard and argued upon, the FIR shall get quashed against my client Sheezan. I am reiterating that truth shall prevail.”

About Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma was a popular face in the television and entertainment industry and proved her acting mettle in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and more. She had committed suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul, in which she was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam. Actor Sheezan Khan who was playing the male lead opposite the actress had been arrested a day after the actress’s death.

