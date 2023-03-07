Sheezan Khan's sister Shafaq Naaz on reuniting with his brother: 'Hum sab ne bohot sabr kiya aur....'

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. The actor was essaying the lead role in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite actress Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam. To everyone’s dismay, the actress reportedly committed suicide on the sets of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. Recently, in an interview the actor’s sister opened up about the moment she met his brother and what they had to go through in these months.

Shafaq Naaz talks about having Sheezan Khan back

The videos of Sheezan’s family reuniting with him are already doing rounds on social media. However, in an interview his sister Shafaq Naaz was quoted saying ‘It was such a long wait and we had been waiting to have him with us. Just the fact that we could touch him, hug him meant so much to us. All these while when we visited him, we could only see him across a glass window and speak through an intercom. At that moment, everything just went blurry and all I wanted was to bring him back home.’

‘Honestly, for all of us the world stopped on December 24. I think the world has moved on but we haven’t. As for Sheezan, he has gone through the worst. I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home. Hum sab ne bohot sabr kiya, aur upar wale ka shukar hai ke woh aaj humare sath hai’, she further added.

Talking about what they had to face through in the past months, Shafaq said ‘I pray to Allah that not even my foes face this situation in their lives. The helplessness, the dismay, and the pain, it was the worst time for us as a family. Whatever you do in life, you cannot be prepared for such a time. Everything looked like it was slipping out of our hands. We are just thankful to the almighty that Sheezan is finally with us but there’s still a long way to go. I must add that his presence has only given us more strength and we are ready to fight and get him justice.’

Shafaq Naaz talks about Tunisha Sharma

Furthermore, Shafaq was asked about Tunisha Sharma and the on-going case to which she said ‘Honestly, we do not have the time or will to talk about these materialistic things right now. Everything has been about the family coming together and cherishing each moment. We have kept our beliefs strong, and will continue to do so. He is safe and sound at home, that’s most important. Aage ab jo hoga, we will continue to deal with it, like we have already.’

