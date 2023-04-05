Sheezan Khan's sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged this month? Report

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul lead actor, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December last year. Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam reportedly committed suicide on the sets of the show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending more than two months behind the bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday. Now, the actor is spending some quality time with his family. Recently, there are reports that his sister Shafaq Naaz is going to get engaged this month.

Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged this month

As per the reports of Times of India, Sheezan’s sister, Shafaq Naaz is all set to exchange rings by the end of this month. A source has confirmed that it is an arrange turned love marriage. “Yes, she is getting engaged. They are currently deciding the date and the venue. Everything happened on such short notice. Everyone’s just very happy with it and hoping everything works out fine,” said the source. Talking about her fiancé, he doesn’t belong to the media industry and his family don’t want to get the limelight, said the source.

Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24. Tunisha was in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan who played the character of Ali Baba in the show. The couple had already parted ways before this shocking incident happened. After this incident, Tunisha's mother filed a case against Sheezan under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. She also made allegations that Sheezan was cheating on her daughter with another girl which led her to take this drastic step.

