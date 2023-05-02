Shehnaaz Gill adds another feather to her cap; Fans hail her for buying new house

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is currently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Dagubatti, Bhumika Chawla, and Jassie Gill in key roles. The actress who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines daily not just for her acting talent, but also for her sartorial picks. However, there is another reason now that shows the height of her success- Shehnaaz Gill has bought a new house.

Although the actress has not confirmed anything yet, the word on the street is the actress might have bought a new house. Her Instagram story gave it away as she took to her social media to share a post that shows congratulatory messages from her loving fans. Shehnaaz’s fans who stand by her through thick and thin wrote long messages that show how excited and overwhelmed they are with Shehnaaz’s success. They hailed the actress as an inspiration. In the post, only three messages are visible on the printed cards.

One message reads, “My Dearest Sana Baby, Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home. Love you unconditionally.” Another message shows a gratitude note for inspiring her fans. The messages reflect how strong Shehnaaz’s fanbase is and the immense love and respect they have for the actress. Shehnaaz also reposted the photo in a separate story, and wrote, "Love you shehnaazians."

Work front

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier, the actress confirmed that she has a lot of films in the pipeline and she also worked on Rhea Kapoor’s project. The movie will reportedly star Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

