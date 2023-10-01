Shehnaaz Gill advises a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer to 'move on' and 'take therapy'; here's why

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. The actress has been making head turns with her stunning looks every now and then on social media. Gill is all set for her upcoming project Thank You For Coming co-starring actresses like Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. The project also stars Karan Kundrra in a prominent role. The promotions of the project are on full swing. The cast will soon be seen on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote the upcoming project.

Shehnaaz Gill's relationship advice for a contestant

In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a singer sings a soulful song in remembrance of his lover. While giving her comments, Shehnaaz Gill gave him the best relationship advice. She said, “While you were performing, I could see an intense lover singing for his beloved. The whole song describes that you have decided not to live without her, but I really think it’s time now for you to move on. For now, ‘therapy le le’, will look forward to hearing a rap song from you next time.”

Have a look at Shehnaaz's recent video from promotions of her upcoming project

When Shehnaaz was asked to move on by Salman Khan

While Shehnaaz advised the contestant to 'move on', the actress had received similar advice from the superstar Salman Khan during promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Referring to her association with late actor Sidharth Shukla, Salman had asked Shehnaaz to move on and find happiness in life. During that period, Shehnaaz's dating rumors with a co-actor from the movie Raghav Juyal were spreading like wildfire.

Shehnaaz Gill's journey in the industry so far

Shehnaaz Gill hails from a small town in Punjab. After doing a couple of singing and acting projects for Punjabi cinema, the actress bagged Bigg Boss 13. She was quick to win many hearts with her carefree, bubbly, and funny persona. Her camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla was appreciated by many and fans used to ship them as #SidNaaz. The actress featured in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh as a lead. There was no looking back for her ever since then, She has some esteemed brand promotions in her kitty and a few high-profile music videos to her credit.

ALSO READ: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Aabhaas Mehta gets married to long term girlfriend; see pic