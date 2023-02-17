Shehnaaz Gill asks Bhuvan Bam 'Main kaisi lagti hu aapko'; WATCH what he replies
Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently graced Shehnaaz Gill's chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'.
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress recently turned into a host for her newly launched chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. In the upcoming episode of her chat show, Bhuvan Bam will be seen gracing her chat show for the promotion of his web series Taaza Khabar. Digital content creation ace Bhuvan Bam is among the first few creators who started vlogging, and his funny content, indeed, cracked the audience's funnybones.
Shehnaaz Gill's new video:
Today, Shehnaaz Gill shared a teaser of her upcoming episode with Bhuvan Bam on her social media handle. In this teaser, we see Shehnaaz and Bhvan interacting with each other. Shehnaaz asks Bhuvan Bam "Gharelu ladki ya bahaar ki" and then quickly reacts and asks her team, "Ye kya tha." Bhuvan also asks, "Yeh kya sawaal hai." Shehnaaz says, "Bakwas" whereas Bhuvan answers "Dono." Shehnaaz team then prompts "bahaar ki" means "bakkar." When Bhuvan asks the meaning of Bakkar, Shehnaaz hides her face with the placard and tells something to Bhuvan.
Bhuvan asks, "Gharelu se kya matlab hua?" Shehnaaz then explains, "Gharelu matlab joh aapke liye -yeh lo pati ji, chai ban gayi hai, khana ban gaya hai.." Bhuvan replies, "Hume b*****d ladki pasand hai." Everyone laughs out loud. Bhuvan says, "Humare sath, sath mei ghume na yaar." Shehnaaz then quickly asks, "Mei kaisi lagti hu aapko? Gharelu ya.." Replying to this, Bhuvan says, "b*****d" and both laugh.
The caption of this promo read, "Gharelu ya fir…? Apni pasand batao…#NextUp #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill."
Watch the video here-
About Taaza Khabar:
Bhuvan Bam starred in a web series titled Taaza Khabar and essayed the main lead in the show opposite Shriya Pilgaonkar. The show has been penned by the powerful writer duo Hussain-Abbas Dalal. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicted class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. The show also stars JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla, and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Taaza Khabar is produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur. The 6-episode web series streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on 5th January 2023.
Shehnaaz Gill's professional commitments:
Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.
ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill raises the glam quotient with her unique pink saree look; WATCH
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass me...Read more