Shehnaaz Gill asks Rajkummar Rao about his inspiration; Actor says, ‘Shah Rukh Khan jaise koi nahi’

Launched last year, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill marked the foray of actress Shehnaaz Gill into the world of chat shows. As the show's host, Shehnaaz welcomes a slew of notable figures, and renowned personalities from the film realm, not only to discuss their passion and life but also to publicize their upcoming ventures. Notably, Rajkummar Rao was the first guest on Shehnaaz's talk show, and he once again graced the show with his presence. Within the engaging conversation, the actor unveiled a significant influence from the industry that has profoundly impacted him. Rajkummar Rao openly divulges his source of inspiration within the industry is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also delved into details about his forthcoming series, shedding light on what audiences can anticipate.

Rajkumar Rao on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill:

Today, on 25th August, Shehnaaz Gill unveiled a fresh episode of her talk show on her YouTube channel, showcasing the esteemed presence of actor Rajkummar Rao. During the conversation, a question was posed to the actor regarding his role models within the industry. Without a moment's hesitation, he openly acknowledged that his greatest inspiration is none other than the iconic figure, King Khan (Shah Rukh Khan).

Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor said, “When I had just started to think, when I decided to become an actor, I was around in class 8 or 9. Back then, I was greatly inspired only by Shah Rukh sir. I was highly inspired by his journey, and during that time, I used to watch only Hindi cinema. I grew up in a joint family with my uncles, aunts, grandparents – everyone lived with me. And every weekend, we used to set up a VHS player and watch two movies, on Saturday and Sunday. So, I've watched a lot of Shah Rukh sir's films, both in theaters and on VHS at home.”

He added, “I have been continuously inspired by his journey. What he does, no one else can. That's what I feel. The charm he possesses, especially in romance, no one else can replicate that. And I'm very romantic by heart. So, I was greatly influenced by him, by his journey as a boy from Delhi who used to do theater, then came to Mumbai, did TV serials, and became one of the superstars. That journey, in itself, is very inspiring. So, that's what it was – if they could do it, then there is hope that something can happen.”

Rao also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan's journey not only served as an inspiration for him but also instilled hope within him.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs

Talking about his upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkummar said, “This is a set from the 90s. It was an amazing era, and this story is based on that period. It's the tale of a distant place, a city called Gulabganj. There reside some quite eccentric and really peculiar individuals. So, the character I play can do anything at any time. All of this is presented in a comedic manner; it's a very humorous series.”

Rajkummar Rao is widely regarded as one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry, having garnered numerous awards for his exceptional performances in the movie Shahid.

Professionally, Shehnaaz Gill is an actress who has gained considerable recognition. Her fame rose significantly through her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she achieved the position of the second runner-up.