Shehnaaz Gill asks Vijay Varma 'Aap kiske Jaane Jaan ho? Kareena Kapoor or Tamannaah Bhatia'; Watch his reply

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill and her Youtube chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill's popularity has been increasing day by day. Till date, numerous top-notch celebrities have graced her talk show to promote their films, web shows and other projects. In this show, the actress often has a candid chat about the guest's personal and professional life. Next on Desi Vibes with Shenaaz Gill is none other than the handsome hunk Vijay Varma. The actor will be gracing the talk show to promote his film Jaane Jaan.

Shehnaaz throws an interesting question to Vijay Varma:

Just a few minutes ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared a teaser of the upcoming episode of her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. In this video, we see the actress having an interesting conversation with Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma. Initially, we see the actors discussing about several other things. Shehnaaz then heaps praises for Vijay and calls him 'hot' while comparing him to Kareena Kapoor. It is then seen that the actress asks Vijay to spill beans about his "healthy relationship." Vijay pauses for a bit and then takes a dig at Shehnaaz. After a while, Shehnaaz throws an interesting question at Vijay and asks him, "Aap kiske Jaane Jaan ho? Tamannaah Bhatia or Kareena Kapoor?" Answering this question, Vijay says, "Tamannaah Bhatia."

Sharing this video on her Instagram account, the Thank You For Coming Actress wrote, "Here’s a small glimpse of the most amazing content I have Shot with the talented @itsvijayvarma Full episode out on 17th Sept, 11:11Am IST on my YouTube channel. #JaaneJaan."

Watch Shehnaaz and Vijay's video here-

Speaking about Vijay's film Jaane Jaan, it will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the OTT space as the film will be released on Netflix. Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller, is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in key supporting roles. Jaane Jaan is slated to release on September 21.

Apart from Vijay, recently Shilpa Shetty, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Rajkummar Rao had also appeared on Shehnaaz's chat show. The actress is also gearing up for her next film Thank You For Coming which is all set to hit big screens on October 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ranna Ch Dhanna: Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer drop poster and release date