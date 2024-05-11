13. The actress saw a significant jump in her career after coming out of the house, as she went on to star in music videos and a film as well. The actress has an active social media handle where she keeps posting about her daily activities.

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle, where she dropped a blissful video from her recent visit to the mountains. Scroll down to watch the video here.

What is Shehnaaz Gill’s therapy?

Shehnaaz Gill shared a surreal video of her enjoying nature, surrounded by quiet, snow-covered mountains and a beautiful garden full of flowers. She revealed that this was the best therapy for her.

Captioning the video, Gill wrote, “The mountains are my therapy.”

The video was from her recent vacation, in which she flaunted her no makeup. Fans even appreciated her for the same in the comments. Overall, the video showcased Shehnaaz’s adorable and innocent side.

Fans reaction

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it caught the eyes of Shehnaaz's fans. Therefore, fans flooded the comment section with their love for the actress. One of the users wrote, "That is amazing. What makes you feel happy, always do them. Nature is always our best friend." Another user wrote, "Live Love Laugh." In the next comment, a person added, "God blessed you baccha (heart emoji)."

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is considered one of the most versatile personalities in the TV and Bollywood industries. The actress ruled the hearts of the audience with her innocent antics and pure nature while she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The show became the turning point in her career.

Later, she worked in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kiski Jaan and Thank You For Coming. Also, recently, she finished her shoot of Sab First Class opposite Varun Sood.

Apart from acting, she has also lent her voice to many Bollywood songs, as her debut song was from Arbaaz Khan’s movie Pattna Shukla.

In the house of Bigg Boss 13, she made strong bonds with Arti Singh and the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

