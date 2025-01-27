Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 32nd birthday by cutting cake and offering prayers at Gurudwara; shares candid glimpses

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday today (January 27, 2025) and turns 32. From her stint at Bigg Boss 13 to debuting alongside Salman Khan, the actress has achieved it all. Talking about her special day, Gill enjoyed the day in Dubai with a midnight bash on a beach. From cutting cakes to visiting Gurudwara, here's how our very favorite Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress treated fans with a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. In the pictures, she is seen exuding elegance in a black top and matching skirt, which she paired with a checkered blazer. The backdrop appears beautiful with 'Happy Birthday' lighting.

Take a look at the post here:

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz Gill cuts a cake with a bright smile on her face. Dropping the pictures, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to me." The actress also posted videos on her stories of a gurdwara where she offered prayers before starting the day.

Reacting to her post, one of the fans commented, "Happy b'day darling..love you n may you get everything you wish." Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday Our Heart Queen Shehnaaz Gill,God Bless You Always Forever." Further, a comment read, "Everytime someone tried to push her down she picked herself up smiled and was ready to go at it again. That's my sana for u all."

Talking about her professional life, Shehnaaz Gill began working in the Punjabi industry and got featured in numerous music videos, such as Shiv Di Kitaab and Yeah Baby Refix. In 2017, the 32-year-old landed her Punjabi film debut with Sat Sri Akaal.

Later, she was seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Her stint on this reality show earned her immense fame and recognition, making her a household name. Be it her charm or chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz won millions of hearts.

On the career front, the Thank You For Coming actress is all set to appear in the upcoming film titled Ikk Kudi.

Pinkvilla wishes Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday!

