Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 41st birth anniversary of her love Sidharth Shukla in a special way; Check out
On 41st birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill did a special gesture for him and for making his day memorable.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story is one of the most beautiful stories of the decade. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their connection was very organic. The cute bond between the two was very pure and innocent. Their sweet romance became quite popular among the audience and the fans had given them the nickname Sidnaaz. The duo had a massive fan following on social media and numerous pages were dedicated to them. But the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla shocked his fans and loved ones.
It was Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birth anniversary on 12 December. The actress Shehnaaz Gill shared an emotional post on social media where she posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote in the captions, “i will see you again 🤍👼 12 12.” She also shared some beautiful unseen pictures with Sidharth Shukla as she remembered her love. The actress commemorated the birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla by organizing langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. She shared a post on social media on which it was written on a board, “joh koi insaan mujhe bhagwaan/parmatma tak pahocha de toh main uske charan/per chu lunga, aur prasad ke rup mein main apna jivan daaan kr dunga.”
Sidharth Shukla's demise
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. The actor suffered a heart attack which led to his demise at the young age of 40. He was a popular name in the entertainment industry and had worked in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and others.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Professional life
TV actor Shehnaaz Gill is presently hosting a chat show named Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. On this show, several stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have marked their presence. In 2023, she will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.