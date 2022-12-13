Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 41st birth anniversary of her love Sidharth Shukla in a special way; Check out

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story is one of the most beautiful stories of the decade. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their connection was very organic. The cute bond between the two was very pure and innocent. Their sweet romance became quite popular among the audience and the fans had given them the nickname Sidnaaz. The duo had a massive fan following on social media and numerous pages were dedicated to them. But the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla shocked his fans and loved ones.

It was Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birth anniversary on 12 December. The actress Shehnaaz Gill shared an emotional post on social media where she posted a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote in the captions, “i will see you again 🤍👼 12 12.” She also shared some beautiful unseen pictures with Sidharth Shukla as she remembered her love. The actress commemorated the birth anniversary of Sidharth Shukla by organizing langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai. She shared a post on social media on which it was written on a board, “joh koi insaan mujhe bhagwaan/parmatma tak pahocha de toh main uske charan/per chu lunga, aur prasad ke rup mein main apna jivan daaan kr dunga.”