Shehnaaz Gill decks up in an embellished gold sharara; Fans start writing shayaris

As the wedding season is here, we can see our favourite celebs decking up in glamorous outfits and making us go crazy. It’s that time of the year again where you need to pick the best of your ethnic attires to look stunning. Well, Shehnaaz Gill is one such celebrity who has always amazed us with her unique fashion sense. Be it sarees, co-ords, dresses or shararas, the actress knows how to be the centre of attraction everytime. Recently, she shared some pictures of herself in a heavily embellished outfit and fans just can’t stop reacting to it. Shehnaaz’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a series of photos where the actress can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered golden sharara and posing for the camera. She looked drop dead gorgeous as she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. She opted for a low bun and went for a subtle makeup which went exceptionally well with her attire. Well, Shehnaaz really knows the art of acing every look and we are just in awe of her. Here’s the post:

Fans reactions As soon as Shehnaaz shared the pictures, her fans were quick to flood the comment section with heart and fire emojis. However, a section of netizens started writing shayaris in the comment section and we just can’t unsee them. While one user wrote, ‘Ye chaand saa roshan cheharaa Zulfon kaa rang suneharaa Ye jheel see neelee aankhein Koyi raaz hain in mein geheraa Taareef karu kyaa uski Jis ne tumhein banaayaa Shehnaaz kaur gill’, another user commented, ‘When you know that why you like someone It's a crush. When you have any reason or When there is no explanation, it is love.’ Check out the comments

About Shehnaaz On the work front, Shehnaaz recently launched her chat show on her YouTube channel named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal to promote their films. Along with this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.



