Shehnaaz Gill dishes out style inspiration, stuns in blue co-ord outfit like a fashion icon

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be seen in Thank You For Coming, is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film and has been making stylish appearances at events. From nailing her shimmery plunging neckline gown to acing trendy easy-go-to outfits, the actress is also being praised for her fashion sense lately. Along with her talent, her good looks and unfiltered personality have always been the talk of the town. And now, as she is busy raising the temperature on social media with her stunning pictures in glamorous outfits, we got our eye on her recently uploaded snaps where her style sense is commendable.

Shehnaaz Gill slays in blue co-ord:

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took the internet by storm with her new pictures in a stylish outfit and we are sure it'll be difficult for you to take your eyes off this diva. Decked up in a stylish blue crop top and skirt, Shehnaaz has been setting new benchmarks in the fashion world, and we love how she slays in every outfit like a queen. The Thank You For Coming actress donned a shirt-style blue printed crop top, which has puffy sleeves, and sported a matching mini skirt. To complete her look, the fashion icon chose a pair of knee-length cowboy boots as her footwear and stunning black sunglasses to beat the heat. Shehnaaz chose minimal accessories for her outfit and just wore a pair of diamond studded earrings. Dropping these snaps on social media, Shehnaaz captioned, "Not feeling blue at all!"

Take a Shehnaaz Gill's new snaps:

About Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming film:

Helmed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming has an impressive ensemble case consisting of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia amongst others. Jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Thank You For Coming is set for theatrical worldwide release on October 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Actress reveals doctor advised her against practising yoga; Here’s Why