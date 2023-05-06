Shehnaaz Gill ditches her luxurious vehicle to take a midnight auto ride with mom; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is recently making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress is riding high on success after making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari among others. Although it was the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 that made Shehnaaz Gill famous, the actress has come a long way from where she started. Everything about her, her acting chops, talents as a host, and style- is grabbing the attention of netizens.

Shehnaaz goes for an autoride

Shehnaaz is super active on social media and shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. She regularly posts photos and videos to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, one of her Instagram stories grabbed the attention of netizens as the actress shared a video where she is seen enjoying an auto ride with her mom at night. She shared the video where she is seen wearing a casual black tee shirt and has no make-up on. Her mom is seated next to her.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s video here:

It comes as a shock to netizens when they see their favourite stars ditching their luxury vehicles at home and using public transport. For the unversed, Shehnaaz has an extensive luxury car collection in her garage. She is a proud owner of a Range Rover, Mercedes, and a Jaguar.

Shehnaaz Gill's work front

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film released on 21 April 2023.

According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities.

