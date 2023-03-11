Shehnaaz Gill drops new PIC in a laidback weekend avatar, leaves fans in awe

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked about personalities in the industry. Her cute and bubbly persona has won millions of hearts. She started her career as a model and has been climbing the ladder of success ever since. The actress is pretty active on her social media handles and keeps updating her fans with photos from her personal and professional life.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable picture of herself which made her fans go “awwww’. In the pic, she is seen wearing a neon green t-shirt with her hair tied in a messy bun with a sleepy yet cute expression donning her face.

“Gud morning ”, the post read.Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz is gaining huge popularity from the audience. People love to see the bubbly actress in a different avatar where she is seen chatting to the guests in both a serious as well as comical manner. Many celebrities have graced the show. The first episode started with RajKummar Rao followed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Bhuvan Bam and Kapil Sharma.

About Shehnaaz's career

Shehnaaz began her career in 2015 with the music video Shiv Di Kitaab and later in 2017, she made her acting debut in a Punjabi film called Sat Shri Akaal England.

She also appeared in several music videos like Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai and many more.

In 2019 she became a household name after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her performance and chemistry with the late actor Siddharth Shukla was loved by the masses.

Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

