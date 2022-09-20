Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a yacht ride in Dubai; Gives a glimpse of the city lights and ferris wheel
Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a yacht ride with friends in Dubai.
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss 13. Post that, success kissed her feet and the actress went to endorse some reputed brands on social media and signed numerous projects. Now, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood debut film with Salman Khan, titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' She has a massive fan following on social media. Her beauty and innocence struck a chord with her fans, who active shower love on her. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.
Shehnaaz Gill is presently enjoying her trip to Dubai as she shared a glimpse of the night cruise in the city. She shared a video of the scenic view from the yacht and also the people who were with her on the cruise. She also shared a video of herself in front of the giant Ferris wheel. She is seen posing as her friends switch on phone lights for her. Shehnaaz sported a multicolour loose top with black shorts.
See glimpses here-
Shehnaaz Gill's career:
Shehnaaz began her career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz Gill is also a good singer. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:
Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The film features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer, Jassie Gill. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release at the end of 2022.
Also read- WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has big line-up after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says '4-5 movie aa rahi hai'