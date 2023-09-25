Shehnaaz Gill expresses gratitude to fans; Says, 'Your support is like...'

Shehnaaz Gill has carved a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Be it her unfiltered banters or her fashion sense, the actress is making headlines with almost everything that she's up to. Shehnaaz is all set to feature in an upcoming chick-flick Thank You For Coming. The project is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Anil Kapoor while Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani is the director. The project features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role while Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi play prominent roles. The team of the show visited Toronto for the international premeire of the project and Shehnaaz had a lot of fans cheering for her all throughout the promotions.

Shehnaaz shares a glimpse of fan love and expresses gratitude

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media to post some of her special interactions with fans during the promotions of Thank You For Coming. The video has glimpses of fans cheering, hooting, and going gaga over the actress. Gill wrote a beautiful message for all the fans for showering love and affection on her. She wrote, "This pure love is beyond words, beyond anything in this world. I am so lucky that I have this most loving family of fans around the world. Your support is like my driving fuel & I promise to keep doing more and more interesting projects for you all!"

Have a look at the video shared by Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill's journey in the industry so far

Shehnaaz Gill is a singer and actress from a small town in Punjab. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her camaraderie with Siddharth Shukla was loved by many and her stint in the show garnered her a lot of appreciation from the industry. He featured in a Punjabi movie Hausla Rakh as a lead opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Gill features in some high-profile music videos and also started her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill before bagging a prominent role in Thank You For Coming. Shehnaaz also has a couple of brand endorsements in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as Dharampatnii wraps up