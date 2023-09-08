Shehnaaz Gill feels elated as she shoots with Vijay Varma, writes 'My mini bucket list is getting fulfilled'

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill and her Youtube chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill's popularity has been increasing day by day. Till date, numerous top-notch celebrities have graced her talk show to promote their films, web shows and other projects. In this show, the Thank You For Coming actress often has a candid chat about the guest's personal and professional life. Next on Desi Vibes with Shenaaz Gill is none other than the handsome hunk Vijay Varma. Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Vijay is all set to star in another film titled Jaane Jaan and will be seen promoting his film on Shehnaaz's chat show.

Shenaaz Gill's PICS with Vijay Varma:

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill shared several candid snaps with Vijay Varma on her social media handle giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode of her show. It is seen that Vijay is sporting an denim-on-denim look whereas Shehnaaz looks fabulous in a hot red blazer dress. Through the photos, it is seen that the actors are seen having a fun time as they shoot for the interview. In the comment section of this post, Shehnaaz shared her joy in welcoming Vijay to her show and penned a caption praising the actor.

The Thank You For Coming actress wrote, "Had the absolute and immense pleasure to host this wonderful actor @itsvijayvarma on my show. My mini bucket list of personalities I wanted to have on my show is slowly getting fulfilled. What an amazing episode we have shot, can’t wait for you all to watch it. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

Prior to Vijay Varma, recently Shilpa Shetty appeared on Shehnaaz's chat show to promote her film Sukhee. Speaking about Vijay's film Jaane Jaan, it will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut in the OTT space as the film will be released on Netflix. Jaane Jaan is a mystery thriller, is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram, and Karma Takapa in key supporting roles. Jaane Jaan is slated to release on September 21.

